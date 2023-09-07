Police re-issue wanted bulletin over 2019 murder at Seeta’s Bar

The police last night issued another bulletin for Keon David in connection with the July 29th 2019 murder of Kurt Anthony Duncan at Seeta’s Bar.

Enquiries, police say, had disclosed that the bar was in the process of closing when a scuffle ensued between a female and a male who was washing the floor of the premises .

The victim who was present, intervened and reportedly assaulted the male cleaner and during that process, the suspect who was seated nearby allegedly whipped out a firearm and shot Duncan in the region of his chest.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for David, an ex-member of the force, hours after the shooting in 2019.