Fire guts Annandale auto spares store

A fire of unknown origin that started early yesterday morning, destroyed a two-storey building housing an auto spares business situated at lots 446-447 Annandale on the East Coast of Demerara.

It is reported that the building was owned by 42-year-old Mohammed Alli and served as a bond at the time of the fire.

A Guyana Fire Service release stated that at approximately 12:11 am yesterday, the Fire Service received a call about a fire at Whiteboy’s Auto Spares & Accessories and three tenders from the Melanie, Campbellville, and Alberttown fire stations were immediately dispatched to the scene.