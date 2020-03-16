Police eviction of party agents from District Four office raised eyebrows

The behaviour of the Police Tactical Services Unit (TSU) on March 5th at the Office of the Returning Officer-Region Four in removing party agents has continued to attract comment and condemnation.

The party agents had remained in the building wanting to protect Statements of Poll (SOPS) following a chaotic scene where a number of persons rushed to the office of the GECOM chairwoman, retired justice Claudette Singh, after receiving reports that she was unwell.

The party agents were brusquely told by GECOM’s Deputy Returning Officer Roxanne Myers that they would need leave and they should take their garbage with them. In response, the party agents said that they were allowed to stay and guard the SOPs. However, after interacting with Myers, a group of ranks from the TSU swarmed the building and entered the tabulation centre.