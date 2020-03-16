Robbery accused tells court he needed money for surgery

A man, who is currently serving an 18-month sentence for one of two robbery-under-arms charges, last week changed his plea to guilty on the second charge.

Akeem Morris, 27, of ‘B’ Field Sophia, stood before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in Court 5 of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning. Magistrate McGusty reread the second charge to him which stated that on December 29 last, while in the company of others and armed with a cutlass, he robbed Diego Betancourt of a cell phone valued $25,000 and an undisclosed sum of cash. After the charge was read to him, Morris pleaded guilty.