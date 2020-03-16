Sophia labourer granted bail on simple larceny charge

A father of three was last week brought before the court on a simple larceny charge.

Rudolph Nurse, 44, of 622 ‘B’ Field Sophia, stood before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in Court 5 of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge which read that between March 6 and 7 at Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, he stole a quantity of beverages and two gas bottles valued at a total of $37,250 from Rawle Allen.

Nurse, who told the court that he is employed as a gardener and handyman, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

The prosecution had no objection to bail and the accused was granted bail in the sum of $25,000.

The matter was then transferred to Court 11 where the accused will make his next appearance.