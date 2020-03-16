Missing Jamaica businessman Roger Chang found murdered

(Jamaica Gleaner) Businessman Roger Chang has been found murdered in Windsor Castle on the border of Portland and St Mary.

Chang went missing on Saturday.

He had reportedly left Kingston with a woman to go to a waterfall in Portland and never returned home.

The police say his body was found this afternoon with stab wounds to the back.

The woman has not been located.

Chang was also the president of the New Kingston Citizens’ Association.

South East St Andrew Member of Parliament Julian Robinson says he was very impassioned and spoke up to Saturday about a property development in New Kingston.

“He was a strong advocate for the community and defender of the rights of the residents,” Robinson tweeted.

Earlier yesterday, Chang’s daughter, race car driver Natasha, issued an urgent appeal for help to find her missing father.