Police name woman as person of interest in Jamaican businessman’s murder

(Jamaica Gleaner) A woman has been named by the police as a person of interest in the murder of businessman Roger Chang.

She has been identified by the police as Khadeisha McKenzie who they say goes by the alias “DD” or “Diamond D”.

The police say investigators believe that McKenzie, who is known to frequent the Corporate Area and St Mary, will able to assist as investigations intensify.

They say investigators are following strong leads in the case.

Chang was found murdered in Windsor Castle on the border of Portland and St Mary on Sunday, a day after he went missing.

He had reportedly left Kingston with a woman to go to a waterfall in Portland and never returned home.

The police say his body was found on Sunday afternoon with stab wounds to the back.

Chang was also the president of the New Kingston Citizens’ Association.