Learner-drivers’ classes suspended

The Guyana Police Force Traffic Department has suspended all learner-drivers theoretical classes with immediate effect in light of the recent novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a press release issued yesterday, police spokesman Senior Supertindent Jairam Ramlakhan made the announcement.

He said the classes have been suspended until further notice.

“The Guyana Police Force Traffic Department wishes to advise the general public that with immediate effect all Learner Drivers Theoretical classes have been suspended until further notice due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19),” Ramlakhan said.