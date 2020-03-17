Peace Corps suspends activities, withdraws volunteers worldwide

As fears continue to rise over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Peace Corps has announced the temporary suspension of its activities and the withdrawal of its volunteers worldwide.

Director of the Peace Corps Jody Olsen made this announcement in an open letter to the volunteers on Sunday.

Olsen explained that withdrawal of volunteers from China and Mongolia was done recently and others are currently underway at several posts. Following this, she said, advice was given for numerous posts to follow suit.