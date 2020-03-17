Vote recount held up by aide memoire -Nandlall says Jagdeo has signed, no word on Granger

At midnight tonight the 15 days provided for the declaration of results in the March 2, General and Regional Elections expires but Guyana is no closer to a new government.

A recount of all ballots cast during the two elections was expected to begin yesterday under the supervision of a High Level team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), however up to press time the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) appeared to be waiting for an “aide memoire” signed between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

“While the Commission has considered the request in principle and has approved, a signed agreement between the Leaders and Caricom is essential in order for the process to be operationalized,” a statement issued at 3:20 pm explained.