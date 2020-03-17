Kevin Sinclair Inks Deal with Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop

Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop, owned by Former National Cricketer Steven Jacobs, Monday inked a deal with National Cricketer Kevin Sinclair for the latter to become the company’s Brand Ambassador.

The signing was completed at a simple ceremony, held at the business’ premises at 16 Pike Street Kitty, Georgetown. Sinclair expressed gratitude for the opportunity given by Jacobs and his business. He encouraged other entities to follow Jacobs’ lead to support local athletes as he vowed to be an efficient ambassador both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, Jacobs at the conclusion of the ceremony said that he was happy to have Sinclair on board. The former national cricketer explained that he saw a lot of potential in Sinclair and is looking forward to playing a major role in his overall development. He also stressed that discipline and hard-work are key ingredients for any athlete’s success and encouraged Sinclair to embrace those attributes as his career unfolds.