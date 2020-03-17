Sinclair brothers lead Diamond United to victory

An unbeaten century from Guyanese Junior Sinclair followed up by an 11-wicket match haul from his older brother, Keon intimidated Clark Road into handing a forfeit victory to Diamond United over the weekend.

Playing in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board two-day National League, Diamond United won the toss and inserted Clark Road, who were routed for 60. The hosts then made 203 for one declared before containing Clark Road to 38 for eight at stumps. The visitors did not turn up for the second day.

The elder brother led the rout, picking up six for 21 In 12 overs of express pace. He was supported by Evan Mohabir with two for nine and Michael Collins, who returned one for 13.