Summer Olympics not yet off the cards – Yassin - qualifying events affected, IOC to advise on way forward

As the Coronavirus continues to alter the 2020 sporting calendar, president of Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K.A Juman Yassin, has, for the first time commented on the matter, advising that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not pulled the plug on the highly anticipated 2020 Sumer Tokyo event.

“…the games have not been cancelled and I suppose that a decision will be taken late May in the event that the crisis continues,” the GOA boss revealed.

A number of international sporting bodies have recently taken bold stances to suspend action in their respective sport disciplines.