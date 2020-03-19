Page One Comment

Seventeen days after the disputed general elections, matters remain in flux but there is also clarity. There can be no advance on any front unless a full recount is undertaken of the Region Four votes to counter the scandalous and illicit declarations by the Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo. Whether CARICOM returns or some other agency like the United Nations is invited to participate it must be done. It is the only basis on which a President can be sworn in.

Second, it has been clear since his first controversial declaration that Mr Mingo should take no further part in this process. He should be suspended from his post and his duties undertaken by someone else. His role in this debacle must be fully investigated and if warranted charges brought.

Third, the Chair of GECOM, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh has been a monumental disappointment. She had brought no authority to proceedings to the extent that it appears that she has enabled the malign actions of those who are seeking a fraudulent swearing-in of the incumbent Mr Granger.

Fourth, Mr Granger must under no circumstance allow himself to be inveigled into participating in any illegal swearing-in.