Mathura, Khan, Balgobin excel in WDCA U19 trials

West Demerara Cricket Association Saturday hosted its first of three trial matches for their Inter-Association Under-19 squad with Ameir Khan and Nityanand Mathura picking up five-wicket hauls at Joe Vieira Park.

In the match, Aryan Persaud’s XI defeated Ushardeva Balgobin’s XI by 21 runs. Persaud’s XI, coached by former national Under-19 captain, Travis Persaud, won the toss and batted, posting 120 all out in 31.5 of their allotted 35 overs.

Avesh Persaud top scored with 46, hitting two sixes and three fours while Sachin Balgobin made 20, decorated with two fours and the captain 12. Khan returned five for 16 from his four overs. He was supported by Daniel Roberts (2-10) and Ushardeva Balgobin (1-29).

In reply, Balgobin’s XI, coached by Cricket Guy Inc Academy player, Richie Looknauth, could only manage 99 before being bowled out two balls into the 27th over. The captain top scored with 39 which featured seven fours and one six. Shaahid Vieira made 19, highlighted by three boundaries.

Mathura picked up five for 17 while Sachin Balgobin returned four for 20 and Thaddeus Lovell two for 34.

Chairman of the Selection Committee of the association, Omar Hussain, explained that the trial matches were integral to the selection of the squad, noting that it gives the players an adequate chance to vie for spots.

Hussain added that a few players have done considerably well in the first and the body will now be looking to have its second trial match. However, it is unclear when this will be due to the Coronavirus pandemic and its impact locally.