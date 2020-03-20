Brazil restricts border crossings due to coronavirus

Brazil has restricted land travel across the border with Guyana at Lethem as it has intensified its response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Brazilian government yesterday imposed the restriction on land travel for the next 15 days.

Regional Vice Chairman of Region Nine Karl Singh last night confirmed to Stabroek News that the border at Lethem has been closed. He, however, noted that given the fact that many Guyanese and Brazilians cross the border daily, special arrangements have been put in place to facilitate this.