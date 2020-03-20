Couple found dead with stab wounds at Linden -cops arrest suspect who had threatened to sever woman’s hands

The bodies of a couple bearing multiple stab wounds were discovered at Wismar, Linden on Wed-nesday evening and a suspect who had threatened one of the victims has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Police have identified the deceased as Imogene Gordon, 49, of Lot 117 Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden and Royston John, 43, also of Prosville Housing Scheme and Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to police, the dead bodies were discovered at the entrance of Gordon’s residence at about 8.35 on Wednesday. They were subsequently pronounced dead on arrival at the Linden Hospital Complex.