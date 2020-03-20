Full Court dismisses Jordan’s contempt appeal

The Full Court of the High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal which was brought by Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, who had been found guilty of criminal contempt and ordered to be imprisoned for 21 days for non-payment of over US$2.2 million owed to Trinidad company Dipcon.

Throwing out the appeal, Justices Simone Morris-Ramlall and Diana Insanally found among other things that Jordan had deliberately and contumaciously refused to perform his obligation.

Just last week Justice Nareshwar Harnanan quashed a presidential respite granted to Jordan by President David Granger, who invoked his power under Article 188(1) (b) of the Constitution, in a bid to spare him from being sent to prison for 21 days.