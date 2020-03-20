Six parties call for vote recount

Six of the ten political parties which contested elections in Region Four have welcomed the call for a recount of votes and called for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to facilitate the security of all the ballots cast on March 2, 2020.

“At the time of writing of this press release, the Container with Region Six Ballots and the Container with the Region 4 East Coast Ballots are not stored at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre in Liliendaal, where all the other containers for the other regions and sub-regions are stored. We urgently request that this irregularity be corrected immediately,” the parties said in a joint statement.

According to the statement it is of paramount importance that the security of the containers containing the voting ballots be preserved and this is best achieved by all containers being stored at a central location.