Still no sign of repairs to damaged abattoir

Weeks after the boom of a crane belonging to John Fernandes Limited, crash-ed into a section of the Georgetown Municipal Abattoir, the city council and the company have yet to meet on a way forward.

Just over two weeks ago, the municipal abattoir sustained significant damage after the boom of a crane collapsed onto the structure located on Water Street. At the time of the incident the boom was seen stuck in the building as most of the damage could be seen to the roof and southern section of the building.

Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine, last week told the council’s statutory meeting that they expected to meet with the company before the end of that week, however, the council and the company have not yet met. Narine at that time stated that the council would have been submitting estimates in hopes that the company facilitates repairs to the structure.