Guyana optimistic of US$5M World Bank loan to battle coronavirus

A US$5 million loan which Guyana has requested from the World Bank to tackle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is currently being processed and this country is optimistic that it will get the needed monies.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence on Thursday said that this country has a total of five confirmed cases, inclusive of one death.

“[The] World Bank loan is in process,” Public Relations official of the Ministry of Finance, Wanita Huburn said on behalf of Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday.