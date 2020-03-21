Jamaican artistes rushing to get home before airports close

(Jamaica Star) Entertainers are among several Jamaicans said to be scrambling to get back to Jamaica before the ports close at a minute to midnight Saturday.

“I expect to have persons arriving today,” entertainment minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange told THE STAR.

Grange said that some entertainers have reached to her “over this period of crisis, and I have assisted with advise, provided information and assisted in various other ways.”

All Jamaican airports and seaports will be closed to incoming passenger traffic effective today, at 11:59 p.m., as the Government increases its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Incoming and outgoing cargo as well as outgoing passengers will be allowed. Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that the measure will be in place for at least 14 days.

“Those who are overseas have been asked not to travel, and to remain where they are,” Grange said. “If the need arises where they ask for assistance, we will see what can be done.”

The minister told THE STAR that she is keeping in touch with others who are en route back home and have had challenges getting flights to Jamaica before the airports close tonight.

“I expect to have persons arriving today. Some arrived earlier in the week. All are subject to the various protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” Grange said.

Jamaica has placed travel restrictions on persons coming from Germany, Iran, China, South Korea, Italy, Singapore, Spain, France and the United Kingdom. Jamaicans who have travelled to any of these countries within the last 14 days will have landing privileges in accordance with the law, but will be subjected to health assessments and quarantines, once they have landed.

All travellers from countries where there is local transmission of the COVID-19 will now be required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

One entertainer, Elephant Man, admitted this week that he did not declare on an immigration document that he had travelled to Germany in the past six weeks. The police have since launched an investigation into the matter and the entertainer has ordered to remain at home for 14 days.