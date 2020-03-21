How will we be remembered?

Dear Editor,

As we move around Guyana we see the political banners, of all colours in tatters, blowing in the wind like broken promises.

Some years ago I met up with a young Guyanese student in the UK. When she heard that I had been living in Guyana for some years she introduced herself by her first name but was very reluctant to reveal her family name. I would be mortified if my children or grandchildren did that. How we act in the next few days and weeks, whether as our ‘political leaders’ or as humble villagers will determine the way our children, our grandchildren and our neighbours see us and remember us.

Yours faithfully,

Dr Brian O’Toole