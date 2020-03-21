Carl Hooper wants to be T20 coach

Carl Hooper belongs to a generation that considered Test cricket the ultimate format of the game. Back then, T20 was unthinkable and like most of his contemporaries, Hooper plied his trade in Tests and One-Day Internationals.

But the game has evolved; T20s are commonplace now and there is even a T10 league. And the former West Indies captain believes that as time goes on, more changes are likely. “It can’t remain stagnant,” Hooper told Sportstar.

“The game is changing. Twenty [or] twenty-five years ago, we wouldn’t even talk about T20s. Now, we have T10s, and who knows, there could soon be T5s. As time progresses, you will see many changes in the game,” the 53-year-old said.