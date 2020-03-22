Benn writes Top Cop over alleged threat by rank at GECOM HQ

Opposition-nominated elections commissioner Robeson Benn has alleged that he was verbally abused and threatened while at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Headquarters yesterday morning and he has since written to Commissioner of Police Leslie James voicing his concerns about the encounter.

In the letter which was addressed to James and copied to several others, including Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and Chairperson of GECOM Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh and seen by Sunday Stabroek, Benn detailed the events of what took place upon his arrival at GECOM’s headquarters yesterday morning.

He said the incident has caused him to feel “threatened and targeted” by “elements” in the Guyana Police Force.