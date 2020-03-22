Gaskin says Mingo’s Region Four figures don’t add up

Rejecting the controversial vote count that was initially declared by Region Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo, AFC executive and former Business Minister Dominic Gaskin on Friday said there needs to be a full investigation to determine if there was wrongdoing by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) officials in connection with the integrity of Statements of Poll (SOPs) or the tabulation of results from the March 2 elections.

Gaskin, the son-in-law of President David Granger, made the pronouncements on Friday in a Facebook post, where he also noted the need for a new model of governance.

The contentious tabulation of the Region Four votes by Mingo has been decried due to the lack of transparency over the process and his initial declaration was found to be unlawful by the High Court. His initial count and another that has also been rejected by international observers would see the APNU+AFC coalition returned to office for a second term.