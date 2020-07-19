Gaskin says APNU+AFC fighting losing political battle as tensions rise

Former Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin has renewed an appeal to members of the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition to accept that they have lost the March 2nd general and regional elections, while saying that legal manoeuvring is only serving to delay their defeat and raise tensions, while worsening the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening, Gaskin, who is a member of the AFC and the son-in-law of incumbent president David Granger, also said that the actions of APNU+AFC over the last four months will negatively affect future generations of Afro-Guyanese political leaders who may want to serve through the two parties.

“Fancy legal maneuvers cannot change the facts. They only serve to delay the inevitable and raise tensions among our people, while exacerbating the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gaskin wrote in his latest exhortation to the coalition.