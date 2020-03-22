Man killed in Brickdam hit-and-run

Police are currently searching for a driver who struck and killed a 61-year-old man along Brickdam last night.

The dead man has been identified as Vibert Tyrell.

According to persons who were at the scene last night, Tyrell was riding along Brickdam in the vicinity of Orange Walk when he was struck by a speeding car around 8.30 pm. Tyrell died on the spot.

After the accident, the driver of the car reportedly got out of the car and picked up his licence plate, which was dislodged in the collision, before driving away. However, a mirror from the vehicle, which bore the registration number PXX 3934, was left at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.