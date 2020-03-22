Unidentified man killed in Aubrey Barker hit-and-run

A pedestrian was struck down and killed in a hit-and-run accident along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown early yesterday morning.

The Guyana Police Force said the identity of the dead man remained unknown up to yesterday afternoon.

So far, police have determined that the accident occurred around 3.53am, when the now dead man is believed to have been walking along the road. The man, who suffered multiple injuries, including head injuries, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The police were up to yesterday afternoon checking the area in hopes of finding surveillance footage so that they could identify the driver.

His body is presently at the Lyken Funeral home. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted in the new week.