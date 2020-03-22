West Demerara hospitals institute screening due to coronavirus

In an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), health officials in Region Three have created screening stations at the region’s two main hospitals.

Beginning last Monday, every person who enters the gates of the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) or the Leonora Cottage Hospital is screened at the stations, which are expected to be in operation on a 24-hour basis.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Region Three administration said that at WDRH screening is done using a modified triage system.