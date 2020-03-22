DDL donates sanitising cleaner to coronavirus fight

In an effort to support the national response to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) is donating approximately 12,000 litres of alcohol-based sanitising cleaner to vulnerable institutions, including homes for the seniors and orphans.

DDL announced on Friday that apart from distributing the sanitising cleaner, branded Environ, to senior citizen’s homes, orphanages, night shelters, prisons, and similar facilities, it would also be distributing it to keep counter surfaces clean at agencies that provide public services. These include post offices, police stations, health centres, and public hospitals.

In a statement, DDL’s Chairman, Komal Samaroo, said, “it was imperative that DDL supports the national effort because we are all at risk.” He added that “alcohol-based cleaners are among the best defenses against the virus causing Covid-19 so this was natural for us to do.”