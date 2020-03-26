GRA waiving VAT, duties on medical supplies needed for COVID-19 fight

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday announced the wavier of VAT and duties on all medical supplies associated with the testing, prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) until June 30, 2020.

The GRA, in a statement, also unveiled tax deductions for all donations made by local businesses to staff and health institutions for the treatment of the virus.

The waiver of VAT and duties include but is not limited to soaps, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitisers, sanitising wipes, face masks, rubbing alcohol and multivitamins and Vitamin C tablets until June 30, 2020, the statement said. It noted that a waiver on 15,000 litres of rubbing alcohol has already been provided to DDL since they are providing it through the Ministry of Public Health.

Up to yesterday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana was at five, inclusive of one death. The other four persons are in isolation.

Countries around the world are taking measures to limit the impact of COVID-19 on people and on their economies.