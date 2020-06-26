COVID-19 tax relief measures extended

The government is extending the timeline on its tax relief measures for persons and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday, it was stated that the extension was decided upon after having carefully assessed the impact of COVID-19 on the economy to-date

In this regard, the GRA informs that the following relief measures that were introduced in March and were scheduled to end on June 30, will remain in effect until September 30, 2020: