Trinidad: ‘Drunk driver’ found hanging in police station cell

(Trinidad Express) A Palo Seco man was found hanging in a holding cell at the San Juan Police Station on Saturday.

Deron Augustine, 24, was held in a police exercise and charged for driving under the influence.

Police said it was the second time Augustine had been charged for the offence.

He was placed in a holding cell.



Police said officers went to check on the prisoners at around 4.30pm and found Augustine.

He used his t-shirt to tie a noose to one of the steel bars, police said.

Augustine was described as a dedicated father to his young daughter. A friend said he was a decent man who was “dealing with some personal problems”.

Another friend said Augustine was not an alcoholic and had buried a close relative on Friday.