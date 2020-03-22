Coronavirus forces closure of G’town’s ATC

With the threat of the novel coronavirus (CoviD-19) mounting with each day, the Georgetown section of the Academy Training Center (ATC), has officially halted all training sessions in an effort to thwart the spread of the disease.

This was revealed by Vurlon Mills, Technical Development Officer (TDO) of the region during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. Speaking at the conclusion of the final session at the Tucville Community ground, the Golden Jaguar International said that the decision was taken in light of the current local state.