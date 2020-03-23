Alleged gun bandit remanded over theft of gold chains

A man accused of robbing a woman of two gold chains during which he fired shots from a gun was remanded to prison after appearing at the George-town Magistrates’ Court on Friday on several charges.

Carlton Bourne faced five charges, including armed robbery. It is alleged that between the period March 16th and 17th at Georgetown, while accompanied by another and armed with a gun, he robbed Loraine Brewer of two gold chains carrying pendants, valued $85,000. It is also alleged that during that period, he was in possession of an unlicensed .32 revolver along with live ammunition for the gun. The man was also charged with discharging the firearm and selling one of the gold chains.