Beepats to reduce opening hours over coronavirus

In a bid to limit the risk of exposure of employees and customers to the coronavirus, Beepats Store on Regent Street will be temporarily reducing its hours of operation from today until further notice.

In an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Beepats said that its new opening hours will be from 8.30 am to 3.30 pm Monday to Saturday.

It added that only senior citizens will be accommodated and served between 8.30 am and 9 am. All other customers will be tended to from 9.30 am onwards.

“We appreciate your understanding and help in this time of need; as we all stand together as Guyanese to do our part in fighting the spread of the coronavirus”, the ad stated.