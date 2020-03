Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels is among a number of ranks who were granted substantive appointments effective from the beginning of this year.

Samuels, who served in the capacity of Acting Director of Prisons for a number of years, topped the list and has been confirmed to the substantive position.

The Guyana Prison Service, in a press release on Thursday, confirmed the substantive appointments which are effective from January 1, 2020.