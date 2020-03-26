Canadians stuck here seeking help to get back home

Several Canadian citizens are stranded here with little hope of immediately getting back to their homes and families amid travel restrictions to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

They are desperately seeking the help of Canadian authorities in getting them home and are critical of the assistance so far.

Contacted, a representative of the Canadian High Commission here told Stabroek News that at the moment, no systems are in place to deal with stranded Canadians. “As of now, there’s nothing in place at the moment. The Canadians are asked to register at the High Commission so we will know who is in the country to start with,