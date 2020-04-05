High Commission helps Canadians return home

The Canadian High Commission is continuing to assist Canadians who wish to return home from Guyana with flights out of the country amidst the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

A total of 23 Canadians began their journey back home yesterday morning through a collaboration between the Canadian High Commission, TransGuyana Airways and Eastern Airways.

Flights, which left Guyana via the Eugene F. Correia International Airport during the morning hours, were expected to fly the passengers to Barbados, where they were to then board another plane to take them to Toronto.