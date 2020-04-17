Aviation Authority greenlights special flights to Canada

Canadian airline, WestJet Airlines, has announced that it is offering relief flights home for Canadians citizens who are stuck here because of the closure of airports over the coronavirus.

The airline over this weekend, is offering two flights on April 18 and 20 from Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to the Toronto Pearson International Airport, Toronto, Canada.

According to the airline’s website, the flights are non-stop and will depart Guyana at 3.30 pm on both days. The flights are priced at CAD$1,023.