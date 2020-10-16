WestJet gets go-ahead for repatriation flights

The Canadian airline, WestJet, has been granted approval to operate two repatriation flights between Canada and Guyana, as there is a significant demand for flights by citizens of both countries.

This repatriation flight was coordinated during discussions concerning the reopening of the airports.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill on Tuesday, while on a visit to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, said that he is currently working with his technical advisors to see how best they can move passengers between Guyana and Canada in a short period of time.