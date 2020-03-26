GECOM acquiesced in 2011 to APNU demand for SOPs

While the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is currently refusing to release statements of poll (SOPs) being requested by the Opposition PPP/C and other small parties, in 2011 it had acquiesced to a similar request made by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

On December 5th of 2011, following a meeting with the private sector, GECOM agreed to hand over scanned SOPs to the parties which contested the November 28th general and regional elections that year.

Then Public Relations Officer (PRO) Vishnu Persaud had told Stabroek News that the Commission decided to make available DVDs with scanned copies of SOPs to the four contesting parties.