Hughes moves for Lowenfield to be added to SOPs case

Attorney Nigel Hughes has filed an application seeking to have Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield added as a party to the proceedings in which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Commissioner of Police have requested the Statements of Poll (SoPs) and Statements of Recount (SoRs) from the March 2nd, 2020 general and regional elections.

Hughes, who would be representing the CEO, the applicant/intended defendant, filed his application shortly before the matter was called yesterday before acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire SC.

He was then granted permission to file an affidavit in support of his application and to file and serve notices no later than May 19th.