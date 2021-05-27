CJ orders release of Statements of Poll

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire this morning ordered that the Statements of Poll (SoPs) and Statements of Recount (SoRs) from last year’s elections be released to the prosecution for trial of its cases where criminal charges have been laid against persons accused of fraud connected with those elections.

In her ruling, the Chief Justice dismissed an application brought by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield who was seeking to block the release of the documents, which are currently being held for safe keeping with the Registrar of the Supreme Court.

Lowenfield is himself one of the persons facing charges before the Magistrate’s Court.

Justice George-Wiltshire has ordered that the statutory documents be released within the next 10 days.

The application for the release of the documents had been made by the DPP’s Chambers and the Commissioner of Police.