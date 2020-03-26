GRA defers tax payments for businesses hard-hit by COVID-19

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has deferred the payment of corporate and individual advance taxes and PAYE for businesses hard-hit by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic including those in the tourism sector until June 30, 2020.

The measure applies to airline and tourism and associated industries, such as hotels and transportation, “who continues to employ their employees, or send their employees on extended vacation leave, without penalty and interest,” the GRA said in a statement yesterday. Thereafter businesses would be allowed to pay advance taxes on the current year basis, it said.

Stabroek News reported recently that more businesses here have begun implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.