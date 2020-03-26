Region 10 imposing curfew against coronavirus from Saturday

This story is developing and will be updated.

A curfew is to be imposed in Region Ten by regional authorities after persons in the region refused to adhere to precautionary measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The curfew will go into effect on Saturday, March 28 from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily for the duration of two weeks, Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell announced earlier today.

All businesses are expected to close at 6 p.m. with the exception of pharmacies and supermarkets, which will be allowed to close until 7 p.m.

Any person found on the road after 8 p.m. will have to answer to the police, who will be patrolling the area when the curfew comes into effect.

“We are asking the residents of Region Ten to please take note and adhere to this. This is for your safety as it is for ours,” Arrindell stated before adding that a team will be traversing the Region to sensitize persons about COVID-19 and the measures that needs to be taken to avoid infection.

Arrindell stated that the decision was made by all stakeholders including the Regional Chairman, Regional Executive Officer, Regional Police Commander among others after concerns were raised that persons in the Region were not adhering to precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The mayor stated that the curfew’s duration will increase if necessary.