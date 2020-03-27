Region Nine proposes curfew, border closure as anti-coronavirus measures

Following the confirmation of a case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in a Brazilian town close to Lethem in Region Nine, the newly-formed Regional Health Emergency Committee (RHEC) is seeking approval of a number of precautionary measures, including a curfew and the closing of the border with Brazil for an initial two-week period.

It is hoping to implement in the region with the approval of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) in light of the confirmed case in Bon Fim and a report by relatives of the man that they had been in contact with him.