GPHC enforcing safety measures for staff, patients against COVID-19

The Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) has stepped up the use of protective equipment and is disinfecting more than usual in an effort to protect health workers and patients from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Guyana has now recorded eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 including one death. The GPH is the country’s main medical institution, including for COVID-19, and it has implemented strict protocols to ensure the safety of its workers and patients.

The hospital has set up a nurse’s station close to the entrance and they ensure that all persons entering the hospital’s compound sanitise with alcohol-based hand sanitisers before proceeding on their business. Additionally, those nurses have to wear face masks and gloves to prevent any potential transmission between them and any person who may be infected.