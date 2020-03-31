GPH to restrict visitors as part of coronavirus response

In an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) has since implemented a revised visitation policy to restrict the number of persons allowed to visit patients at the facility.

“We have revised our visitation policy and that policy will see (a) limited number of persons being allowed to visit patients in all areas of the hospital,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Brigadier (Ret’d) George Lewis said yesterday.

Lewis was at the time addressing a press conference which was held by the Ministry of Public Health to provide the public with an update on the COVID-19 response.